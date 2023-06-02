Authorities in Russia’s Belgorod region — a target of frequent shelling attacks — spent nearly four times as much on public entertainment this year than on civil defense, the Mozhem Obyasnit' Telegram news channel reported Friday.

Ukraine-bordering districts of the Belgorod region experienced repeated shelling and drone attacks since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, with the number and intensity of attacks rising in recent weeks ahead of an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive.

The latest attack on the Belgorod region’s Shebekino district on Friday left at least two people dead and two others wounded.