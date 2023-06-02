2 Killed in Shelling on Russia’s Belgorod Region – Governor

Two women were killed and two others seriously wounded in a shelling attack on the Russian border region of Belgorod, the region's governor said.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at a road in the village of Maslova Pristan in the Shebekino district. Shell fragments hit cars passing by. Two women traveling in one of them died on the spot from their wounds,” Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a Telegram post.

The Belgorod region has faced intensified shelling in recent weeks, with near-daily attacks reported in the past week. Moscow has blamed Ukraine for the attacks — but Kyiv has never acknowledged a role.

Video published on Russian social media channels appears to show the aftermath of the road shelling.