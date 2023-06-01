Russia Says Repelled ‘Incursion Attempt’ Into Border Region

Updated to recast with Defense Ministry statement.

Moscow’s Defense Ministry said Thursday it had repelled an incursion attempt by “Ukrainian terrorist formations” into Russia’s Ukraine-bordering Belgorod region.

“Russia’s Armed Forces together with units of the border service…foiled a fresh attempt by the Kyiv regime to conduct a terrorist attack against the civilian population of the city of Shebekino,” the ministry’s spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a daily briefing.

Konashenkov claimed that two Ukraine-linked military units attempted to cross the border into Russia near the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka early Thursday morning.

To prevent the incursion, the Russian army allegedly conducted mass strikes, killing more than 30 members of the Ukraine-linked units.

The ministry’s statement could not be independently verified.

The claim came hours after two anti-Kremlin units composed of Russian nationals fighting on the side of Ukraine announced fresh incursions into southern Russia.

The Russian Volunteer Corps, a nationalist paramilitary unit, claimed to be “once again battling on the territory of the Russian Federation” in a video published Thursday.