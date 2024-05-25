Ukraine Shelling of Russian Border Town Kills 2 - Governor

Ukrainian shelling of a Russian town close to the border killed two people on Saturday, Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Ukrainian armed forces fired on the settlement of Oktyabrsky from a rocket launcher. To my great sorrow, two people were killed: a man and a woman had numerous shrapnel wounds incompatible with life," Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

The governor said that according to initial information 10 other people received shrapnel injuries, including an eight-year-old boy.