Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Two Killed in Shelling of Russian Region on Ukraine Border

By AFP
Rossiiskaya Gazeta / t.me/rgrunews

Ukrainian shelling killed two people on Saturday in Russia's Belgorod, a border region that has been hit by repeated attacks this week, the local governor said. 

Belgorod border villages have been hit by unprecedented shelling, and the latest deaths bring the overall toll to seven this week. 

"Since this morning, the district of Shebekino has been under shelling of the Ukrainian armed forces," said Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. 

He said an "elderly woman" was killed in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka and another woman died from her wounds in the village of Bezlyudovka.  

Two other people were wounded in the shelling. 

The Shebekino area has been the hardest hit by the shelling, and residents from the area have been pouring in to displacement centers in the regional capital of Belgorod. 

The Russian army on Thursday said it had used its air force and artillery to repel an attempt from the Ukrainian army to invade Belgorod.

Read more about: Belgorod , Regions , Ukraine war

Read more

No invitation needed

Wagner Says Ready to Defend Russia's Border Region

Prigozhin said he was ready to send fighters to the Russian Belgorod region, which has come under intense shelling.
1 Min read
disputed account

Russia Says Repelled ‘Incursion Attempt’ Into Border Region

Two anti-Kremlin units composed of Russian nationals fighting on the side of Ukraine announced fresh incursions into southern Russia hours earlier.
3 Min read
20-meter crater

Blast Rocks Russian City as Fighter Jet Loses Ammunition

Local officials reported a massive explosion in Belgorod, forming a crater in the city center and injuring two women. 
2 Min read
civilian deaths

Blasts Kill Three in Russia's Belgorod Region

Explosions killed three people in two villages in Russia's Belgorod region on the border with Ukraine on Tuesday, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov...