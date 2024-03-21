Russia’s FSB Says Arrested Man Planning Attacks on Soldiers

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Thursday that it arrested a man in the western Belgorod region on suspicion of planning attacks in coordination with pro-Ukrainian paramilitary groups.

“A supporter of Ukrainian nationalist ideology was preparing acts of sabotage and terrorism against the Russian military on the instructions of the terrorist organization Russian Volunteer Corps,” the FSB said in a statement, referring to an anti-Kremlin militia fighting on the side of Kyiv.

The Russian Volunteer Corps is one of a handful of such paramilitary outfits that have launched cross-border incursions into the Belgorod region for more than a week.

The FSB said it seized an explosive device that the arrested man was allegedly planning to detonate remotely in an area where Russian soldiers were stationed.

It was not immediately possible to verify the FSB’s claims.