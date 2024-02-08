Support The Moscow Times!
6 Wounded in Cross-Border Attacks on Russia’s Belgorod Region 

A car window damaged in Thursday's attack on the Belgorod region. Vyacheslav Gladkov / Telegram

At least six civilians in southwestern Russia’s Belgorod region have been wounded in Ukrainian shelling, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said Thursday.

A man received shrapnel wounds when a “kamikaze” drone attacked a bus in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, less than 5 kilometers from Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, Gladkov wrote on the messaging app Telegram.

He later said five others were hospitalized following a rocket attack in the village of Rzhevka, located 10 kilometers from the border.

One of those injured was said to be in severe condition, with amputated arms and legs.

“The doctors are fighting for his life,” Gladkov wrote.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it had intercepted 12 Ukrainian missiles over the Belgorod region.

Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for the attack.

Belgorod has borne the brunt of an increasing number of drone and missile strikes since December.

In the deadliest strike on Russian soil since Moscow invaded Ukraine, 25 residents were killed and more than 100 others were wounded in attacks on the city of Belgorod on Dec. 30.

Read more about: Belgorod , Ukraine war

