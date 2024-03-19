Kangaroo Killed in Shelling of Russian Zoo

A resident kangaroo at the Belgorod Zoo in western Russia was killed in an attack on Tuesday, the zoo announced on social media.

“We will never forget you, sweet girl. Grandi, when this living nightmare is over, we will plant the most delicious grape tree in our forest to honor you,” the zoo said in a statement, noting that grapes were the animal’s favorite treat.

The zoo added that none of its employees — who continue their work despite daily shelling — were injured in the attack.