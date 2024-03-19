Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kangaroo Killed in Shelling of Russian Zoo

Grandi the kangaroo. Belgorod Zoo

A resident kangaroo at the Belgorod Zoo in western Russia was killed in an attack on Tuesday, the zoo announced on social media. 

“We will never forget you, sweet girl. Grandi, when this living nightmare is over, we will plant the most delicious grape tree in our forest to honor you,” the zoo said in a statement, noting that grapes were the animal’s favorite treat.  

The zoo added that none of its employees — who continue their work despite daily shelling — were injured in the attack. 

Grandi, a Bennett's tree-kangaroo, was transferred to Belgorod from St.Petersburg in 2019 and quickly became a favorite at the zoo given her attachment to humans and love for being hand-fed. 

The Belgorod Zoo said it plans to perform an autopsy to determine whether she was pregnant at the time of her death. 

“We hope that there was no one in her pouch,” the zoo said, adding: “There are no words to convey the pain, the anger, the powerlessness.” 

Read more about: Animals , Belgorod , Ukraine war

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

latest fatalities

Russia Says Ukrainian Drone Attack Killed 2 on Border

"As a result of the explosions, two people were killed and a third man was seriously wounded," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a post on Telegram.
1 Min read
Under fire

Russian Regions Shelled Near Ukraine Border

The governors of southwestern Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk regions both issued statements about attacks on residential areas.
1 Min read
nighttime strikes

Drone Attacks Overnight in Russian Border Region – Governor

The barrage came after Moscow said it had deployed jets and artillery to destroy the armed group that penetrated its border from Ukraine.
2 Min read
20-meter crater

Blast Rocks Russian City as Fighter Jet Loses Ammunition

Local officials reported a massive explosion in Belgorod, forming a crater in the city center and injuring two women. 
2 Min read