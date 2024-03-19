Kangaroo Killed in Shelling of Russian Zoo

A resident kangaroo at the Belgorod Zoo in western Russia was killed in an attack on Tuesday, the zoo announced on social media.
“We will never forget you, sweet girl. Grandi, when this living nightmare is over, we will plant the most delicious grape tree in our forest to honor you,” the zoo said in a statement, noting that grapes were the animal’s favorite treat.
The zoo added that none of its employees — who continue their work despite daily shelling — were injured in the attack.
Grandi, a Bennett's tree-kangaroo, was transferred to Belgorod from St.Petersburg in 2019 and quickly became a favorite at the zoo given her attachment to humans and love for being hand-fed.
The Belgorod Zoo said it plans to perform an autopsy to determine whether she was pregnant at the time of her death.
“We hope that there was no one in her pouch,” the zoo said, adding: “There are no words to convey the pain, the anger, the powerlessness.”