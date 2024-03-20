Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

1 Killed in Russia’s Belgorod as Putin Vows To Restore Security

Updated:
t.me/belpepel

Russia said Wednesday that another person was killed in Ukrainian attacks on its Belgorod region, as President Vladimir Putin vowed to restore security in the country's border areas.

Ukraine has shelled the Belgorod region for months but last week stepped up attacks ahead of Russia's presidential election.

Anti-Kremlin Russian fighters also claimed several incursions last week on Russian border regions.

"According to preliminary information, one person died," Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on social media.

"The man was in the car when it was hit by shrapnel and died of his wounds at the spot before the ambulance arrived," Gladkov said.

At least two kindergartens and one school were also damaged in the attack, but no one was injured since authorities had earlier suspended classes until the end of the week amid ongoing cross-border strikes.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems shot down 13 missiles over the Belgorod region at 11:30 a.m. Moscow time.

The military said earlier Wednesday it had downed one drone over the Belgorod region overnight. 

In Moscow, Putin promised to restore safety in Russia's border regions and said his inevitable win in a weekend presidential vote was a "prologue" to victory in Ukraine.

He spoke inside the Kremlin's gilded Andreyev Hall, addressing election officials after winning a fifth term in office in a vote with no genuine opposition.

"We will do everything to support people who lost their businesses and homes, we will do everything possible," Putin said.

"But the first thing, is of course to ensure security. There are different ways, they are not easy, but we will do them," he added, without elaborating.

"Victory in the elections is just a prologue to those victories that Russia so badly needs and that will definitely come," Putin said, two years into the Ukraine offensive.

He praised the "bravery of the people of Belgorod."

Gladkov also said Wednesday that schools in some border areas would shift to remote learning, a day after saying around 9,000 children would be evacuated from the region.

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: Belgorod , Ukraine war

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

infrastructure strike

Ukraine Attacks Oil Depot in Russian Border Region

Kyiv has ramped up drone attacks on Russia's energy industry in the past three months.
2 Min read
ongoing strikes

Russia Says Repelled Overnight Rocket Attack in Belgorod Region

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said early Wednesday morning that “the situation in the region remains tense.”
1 Min read
air alerts

1 Killed in Rocket Attacks on Russia’s Belgorod Region

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed it downed multiple “Olkha” missiles over the region on Tuesday.
1 Min read
'very difficult day'

One Killed, Several Wounded in Shelling on Belgorod Evacuee Shelter – Governor

The alleged attack on the Belgorod region is the latest in a string of intensifying attacks in recent weeks.
2 Min read