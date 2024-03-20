1 Killed in Russia’s Belgorod as Putin Vows To Restore Security

Russia said Wednesday that another person was killed in Ukrainian attacks on its Belgorod region, as President Vladimir Putin vowed to restore security in the country's border areas.

Ukraine has shelled the Belgorod region for months but last week stepped up attacks ahead of Russia's presidential election.

Anti-Kremlin Russian fighters also claimed several incursions last week on Russian border regions.

"According to preliminary information, one person died," Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on social media.

"The man was in the car when it was hit by shrapnel and died of his wounds at the spot before the ambulance arrived," Gladkov said.

At least two kindergartens and one school were also damaged in the attack, but no one was injured since authorities had earlier suspended classes until the end of the week amid ongoing cross-border strikes.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems shot down 13 missiles over the Belgorod region at 11:30 a.m. Moscow time.

The military said earlier Wednesday it had downed one drone over the Belgorod region overnight.