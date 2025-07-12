Moscow Blames Sanctions for Russia-UN Food Deal Collapse

Russia said Saturday that its agreement with the United Nations to facilitate exports of Russian food and fertilizers had collapsed due to Western sanctions over Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

A day earlier, the UN said the three-year agreement, signed in 2022 in a bid to rein in global food prices, would end on July 22.

A source close to the discussions, who asked not to be named, told AFP the deal "will not be renewed" due to disagreements.

The UN signed the agreement with Russia on July 22, 2022, with the aim of facilitating exports of Russian food and fertilizers, despite Western sanctions on Moscow.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that extending the deal was not "envisaged."