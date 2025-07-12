Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow Blames Sanctions for Russia-UN Food Deal Collapse

By AFP
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Natalia Kolesnikova / AFP

Russia said Saturday that its agreement with the United Nations to facilitate exports of Russian food and fertilizers had collapsed due to Western sanctions over Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

A day earlier, the UN said the three-year agreement, signed in 2022 in a bid to rein in global food prices, would end on July 22.

A source close to the discussions, who asked not to be named, told AFP the deal "will not be renewed" due to disagreements.

The UN signed the agreement with Russia on July 22, 2022, with the aim of facilitating exports of Russian food and fertilizers, despite Western sanctions on Moscow.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that extending the deal was not "envisaged."

"Given the destructive line of Western capitals to increase illegal unilateral sanctions against Russia, none of the objectives [of the agreement] have been successfully completed," the ministry said in a statement.

The economic sanctions imposed on Russia spared fertilizers and grain, but fear of accidentally ending up on the wrong side of the law had paralyzed transporters and caused insurance premiums to skyrocket.

After intense discussions, Russia and the UN established a framework to facilitate insurance and financial transactions that was compatible with U.S., British and European Union sanctions systems.

But Russia — the world's largest fertilizer producer — had repeatedly complained the agreement was doing little to protect it from secondary sanctions effects.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that talks between the two sides could continue for the sake "of global food security."

A second agreement was also signed under the auspices of the UN on July 22, 2022, aimed at allowing the export of Ukrainian cereals blocked by Russia's war in the country.

That deal was seen as more successful, but Moscow, angered over continued obstacles to trade in Russian agricultural products, refused to extend it after it lapsed in July 2023.

Read more about: United Nations , Economy , Foreign Ministry

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russia Bans Entry to 21 British Lawmakers

Russia’s Foreign Ministry claimed that “Russophobia and the desire to destroy Russian statehood” are the United Kingdom’s key foreign policy goals...
2 Min read

U.S. Diplomatic Staff in Russia Could See Another Major Cut

The Russian Foreign Ministry has not ruled out the possibility of reducing U.S. diplomatic staff by another 150 or more personnel

Russia Cuts Foreign Aid for the First Time Since 2012

Russia has cut foreign aid for the first time since 2012, according to a study by the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA)...
opinion Vladimir Frolov

How Terror Attacks Gift Russia Foreign Policy Opportunity

Russia has waged a war on terror at home and abroad. But when Moscow calls for joining forces with the West to combat global terrorism, it inevitably pursues...