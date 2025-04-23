Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced Wednesday that it banned 21 British lawmakers from entering the country in response to London’s “confrontational” stance toward Moscow.

The ministry said in a blistering statement that the United Kingdom “demonizes” Russia to reduce its international influence and “further pumps the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv with weapons.”

“London does not intend to abandon its open confrontation with Russia,” the ministry said, describing “Russophobia and the desire to destroy Russian statehood” as the U.K.’s key foreign policy goals.

The Russian ministry also accused British MPs of publicly calling for the seizure of frozen Russian assets.

Among the 21 MPs on Russia’s entry ban is Lord David Alton, who has been involved in discussions around human rights and corruption sanctions named in honor of whistleblower Sergei Magnitsky.