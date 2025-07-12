Ukraine Says Russia Fired 623 Drones and Missiles Overnight

Russia fired 597 drones and 26 long-range missiles overnight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday, calling for sanctions to stop Russia's recent record barrages.

"Twenty-six cruise missiles and 597 attack drones were launched, of which more than half were 'Shaheds'," Zelensky said, referring to Iranian-made drones.

Ukraine's air force said it had downed 319 Shahed drones and 25 missiles, adding that one missile and about 20 drones hit "five locations." It did not elaborate.

Zelensky called on his Western allies to send "more than just signals" to stop the war launched by Russia in February 2022.