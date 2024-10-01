Russian Strike on Kherson Kills 6

A Russian strike on the center of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson killed six people on Tuesday, the regional prosecutor's office said.

Video published by the region's governor showed debris and broken glass strewn around a market, while several bodies lay on the pavement.

"Around 9:00 am... Russian forces struck the center of Kherson, allegedly with artillery," the prosecutor's office of the Kherson region said on Telegram.

"The shelling took place near a local market and a public transport stop. Thus far, we know that seven civilians — three women and four men — have been killed," it added. The death toll was later corrected to six people.

The city of Kherson lies on the western bank of the Dnipro River, a de-facto front line between Russian forces in the east and Ukrainian forces in the west.

Russian forces withdrew from the city in November 2022 — retreating to the other side of the Dnipro — but have kept up intense shelling since then.