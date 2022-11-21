Ukraine to Launch Evacuation From Liberated Kherson Amid Energy Crisis

Ukrainian authorities said they will soon begin voluntary evacuations from the liberated southern city of Kherson and nearby areas as Russian strikes have hammered the country’s power grid at the onset of winter.

Remaining residents of Kherson — as well as Mykolaiv 65 kilometers to the northwest — whose homes were damaged in Russia's invasion can spend “several months” in western Ukainian regions until winter temperatures subside, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

“They’re expected in most areas of the country,” she said during a visit to Kherson and Mykolaiv on Saturday.

“Everyone can voluntarily leave for safer regions and the state will provide them with transportation, accommodation, medical support, and so on,” Vereshchuk said in a televised conference, according to the state-run Ukrinform news agency.

Vulnerable groups such as the elderly and people with disabilities are among those to be moved to safer locations for the winter, Vereshchuk added.