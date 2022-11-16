Nearly 1 in 3 Prisoners Freed by Retreating Russians Recaptured, Ukraine Says

Ukrainian law enforcement said it has caught and returned to prison 166 of 457 inmates who were freed by Russia’s military and Russian-installed authorities as they withdrew in the Kherson region last week.

Among the inmates freed by Russia’s forces, 15 had been serving life sentences, Ukraine’s National Police Chief Igor Klimenko said on television Tuesday.

“The lists of prisoners released by the Russians from detention are now being clarified. The police have been updated with this information,” the Ukrainskaya Pravda news website quoted him as saying.