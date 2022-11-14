Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

In Photos: Zelensky Surprises Locals With Unannounced Visit to Liberated Kherson

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday visited the newly liberated city of Kherson in southern Ukraine following the retreat of Russian forces across the Dnipro River on Friday.

The Ukrainian president joined a large crowd of soldiers and local residents in singing the national anthem, holding his hand over his chest as the country's blue and yellow flag was hoisted next to the city's main administrative building.

During his unannounced visit to Kherson, Zelensky said it was "impossible to kill Ukraine" and praised the Ukrainian military for their recapture of the strategically key city.
A crowd of locals greets the arrival of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy in Kherson on Monday.
Official website of the President of Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky surrounded by soldiers on his surprise visit to the newly-recaptured city on Monday.
Official website of the President of Ukraine
A crowd of Kherson residents surrounds President Zelensky and his body guards in Kherson city.
Official website of the President of Ukraine
A Ukrainian soldier hoists the country's flag outside the Kherson regional administration building on Monday.
Official website of the President of Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelensky joins his compatriots in singing the national anthem as the Ukrainian flag is raised outside the building of the Kherson regional administration.
Official website of the President of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers during the flag-raising ceremony on Monday.
Official website of the President of Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presents members of the country's armed forces with medals for bravery.
The European Union flag flies alongside that of Ukraine in Kherson on Monday.
Official website of the President of Ukraine
Zelensky presents a Ukrainian soldier with a medal.
Zelenskiy / Official telegram channel
Ukrainian soldiers pose for a selfie with President Zelenksy in Kherson.
Zelenskiy / Official telegram channel
Kherson residents adorned with national flags awaiting the arrival of President Zelensky.
Official website of the President of Ukraine
President Zelensky shakes hands with a Ukrainian soldier in Kherson on Monday.
Zelenskiy / Official telegram channel
Flowers honoring the Ukrainian servicemen who died during the recent counteroffensive.
Official website of the President of Ukraine
Two local residents at the flag-raising ceremony in Kherson on Monday.
Official website of the President of Ukraine
Read more about: Kherson , Zelensky

More image galleries

energy cuts

In Photos: Life in Kyiv Goes on in Darkness Amid Sweeping Blackouts

The Ukrainian capital Kyiv and its outskirts are facing sweeping heating and electricity cuts after weeks of Russian drone and missile strikes that targeted...
wwii history

In Photos: Interactive Exhibition Re-Creates 1941 Red Square Parade

Thousands of people on Sunday flocked to Red Square for an interactive exhibit re-creating the Soviet Union's October Revolution Parade of 1941.

The parade...
threatened habitat

In Photos: On Russia's Remote Wrangel Island, a Haven for Arctic Wildlife

In the remote waters of the Arctic Ocean above Russia's Far East mainland lies Wrangel Island — a rugged, mountainous stretch of land that remains barely...
Day of remembrance

In Photos: Honoring the Victims of Political Repression as War Rages in Ukraine

On Sunday, Russia marked its annual Remembrance Day for the Victims of Political Repressions, a day in which the country honors the millions of victims...