Ukrainian Strike on Occupied Kherson Kills Doctor, Kremlin-Backed Official Says

Ukrainian armed forces struck a hospital in the partially occupied Kherson region on Monday, killing a doctor and wounding another, the region's Kremlin-installed governor said.

The attack happened in the Russian-held town of Oleshky in the southern Kherson region, an area where Ukrainian and Russian forces frequently clash.

"A NATO drone operator directed a drone directly into the office of the head doctor," the Kremlin-backed Kherson region Governor Vladimir Saldo claimed on Telegram.

Deputy chief physician Vasily Borisov was killed in the attack, according to Saldo, while chief physician Vladimir Kharlan was injured by shrapnel.

"This is already the second attempt on the chief physician's life," he said.