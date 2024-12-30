Ukrainian Strike on Occupied Kherson Kills Doctor, Kremlin-Backed Official Says

Ukrainian armed forces struck a hospital in the partially occupied Kherson region on Monday, killing a doctor and wounding another, the region's Kremlin-installed governor said.
The attack happened in the Russian-held town of Oleshky in the southern Kherson region, an area where Ukrainian and Russian forces frequently clash.
"A NATO drone operator directed a drone directly into the office of the head doctor," the Kremlin-backed Kherson region Governor Vladimir Saldo claimed on Telegram.
Deputy chief physician Vasily Borisov was killed in the attack, according to Saldo, while chief physician Vladimir Kharlan was injured by shrapnel.
"This is already the second attempt on the chief physician's life," he said.
Images shared by Saldo on Telegram showed the facade of a building with its windows blown out, while another showed a room cluttered with damaged furniture.
Oleshky had a population of around 20,000 people before Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
It lies on the eastern bank of the Dnipro river, a de facto front line between Moscow's forces on the east bank and Kyiv's forces on the west.
There was no immediate response from Ukrainian authorities about Monday's attack.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.