9 Wounded in Kherson as Russia Targets Ukraine Cities

Ukraine said nine people, including four children, were wounded by Russian shelling in the southern city of Kherson as drones also targeted the capital Kyiv and the second-largest city Kharkiv.

"During the evening shelling of Kherson by the Russian occupiers, nine people were injured, four of them were children," said Roman Mrochko, head of Kherson, adding that the children were between two and 13 years old.

A mother and her three children were hospitalized but "their condition is moderate. They have contusions and… explosive injuries," Mrochko said on Telegram.

Several Iranian-made Shahed drones were also shot down by Ukrainian air defenses as they headed toward Kyiv, according to the head of the capital's military administration, Serhii Popko.