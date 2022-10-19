Ukraine Recalls Ambassador to Kazakhstan After Row With Moscow

Ukraine has removed its ambassador to Kazakhstan in Central Asia, according to a decree published on the presidential website, after remarks he made about Russia spurred condemnation from Moscow.

Russia's Foreign Ministry had urged Kazakhstan to expel Petro Vrublevsky after he gave an interview in which he made comments about "killing" Russians.

He later apologized for the remarks.

Astana had said it communicated the "unacceptability" of Vrublevsky's statement to Kyiv and an agreement had been reached for his recall.

The decree published by Ukraine's presidency on Tuesday evening did not specify why the ambassador was relieved of his duties and did not appoint a replacement.