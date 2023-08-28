Moscow's Consul in Kazakhstan Dismissed After Criticizing Decline of Russian Language Teaching

A Russian consul general in Kazakhstan has been sacked following a controversial interview in which he claimed that the Central Asian country was intentionally discriminating against the Russian language in schools.

Yevgeny Bobrov, who headed the Russian consulate in Almaty, said in the interview published last week that Kazakhstan, which is home to the world's second-largest ethnic Russian minority after Ukraine, was “witnessing a decline in the use and study of the Russian language.”

“There are objective reasons for this phenomenon such as the decline of the [ethnic] Russian population…and there is also a certain tendency in the education ministry [of Kazakhstan] towards changing the state curriculum [to make it] based on the Kazakh language,” the state-run TASS news agency quoted Bobrov as saying.

The now-ex-consul added that Kazakh society was “worried” about the alleged reduction of schools where classes are delivered in Russian, as well as the exclusion of Russian language classes from first-grade curriculums in Kazakh-speaking schools.

“A balanced language policy and cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan…on educational and cultural initiatives can help preserve the richness of the Russian-speaking culture in Kazakhstan and strengthen the unity of the nation," Bobrov added.

Bobrov’s accusations prompted a swift reaction from Kazakhstan’s foreign ministry.

On Monday, ministry spokesperson Aybek Smadiyarov confirmed that Bobrov had completed his diplomatic posting in Kazakhstan.

“Perhaps this person was not fully aware of the situation in our country [...] There are no plans for a complete transition of all schools in the country to use Kazakh as the only language of instruction,” said Smadiyarov.