Belgorod Governor Says Locals Hold a Grudge Toward Authorities Amid Ongoing Outages

Residents of Russia’s Belgorod region, which has been hit by frequent Ukrainian attacks and recurring power outages, harbor an “internal resentment” toward local authorities, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said Thursday after a man allegedly refused to give him a ride.

Gladkov said the incident happened as he was returning from a business trip and his train broke down en route. After disembarking, he approached a local driver and asked the man to drive him to a nearby railway crossing where an official car was waiting.

“The local resident refused,” Gladkov said on his Telegram channel. “Honestly, it seemed to me like there is some internal resentment toward the authorities, whether they be regional or local.”

According to Gladkov, the man said he did not want to “wear out” his car unnecessarily.