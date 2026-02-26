Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia and Ukraine Exchange Bodies of Soldiers, Kremlin Official Says

@vr_medinskiy

Russia has handed over the remains of 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers to Kyiv, Kremlin adviser Vladimir Medinsky said Thursday, with Moscow receiving the bodies of 35 of its soldiers in exchange.

Medinsky, who has served as chief negotiator in peace talks, published an image on Telegram of workers in white suits lifting a body bag from the back of a refrigerated truck. 

He did not say when and where the exchange took place.

There was no immediate confirmation of the body swap from Ukrainian authorities.

Russia and Ukraine have returned the bodies of thousands of their soldiers since President Vladimir Putin ordered the full-scale invasion more than four years ago.

The latest exchange comes after Ukrainian, Russian and American officials met in Switzerland last week as part of ongoing negotiations to end the war.

While many of the recent meetings between the two warring countries have ended with them agreeing to prisoner and body exchanges, neither side appears ready to sign a peace deal.

Thursday's exchange was the second carried out so far this year.

Read more about: Ukraine war

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

NATO Chief Says North Korean Troops Sent to Russia’s Kursk Region

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte decried the deployment as a sign of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “growing desperation.”
2 Min read

UN Chief Guterres Calls for ‘Just Peace’ in Ukraine

Antonio Guterres was in Russia for the first time since 2022 and was due to hold talks with Vladimir Putin later on Thursday.
1 Min read

Ukraine Accuses Russian Troops of Executing 4 POWs

Ukrainian prosecutors said the four national guard servicemen were captured on Oct. 6 near the Donetsk region town of Selydove.
1 Min read

North Korea Sent 1,500 More Troops to Russia, South Korea’s Spy Agency Tells Lawmakers

The latest deployment brings the total number of North Korean troops in Russia to 3,000, lawmaker Park Sun-won told reporters.
2 Min read