Russia and Ukraine Exchange Bodies of Soldiers, Kremlin Official Says

Russia has handed over the remains of 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers to Kyiv, Kremlin adviser Vladimir Medinsky said Thursday, with Moscow receiving the bodies of 35 of its soldiers in exchange.

Medinsky, who has served as chief negotiator in peace talks, published an image on Telegram of workers in white suits lifting a body bag from the back of a refrigerated truck.

He did not say when and where the exchange took place.

There was no immediate confirmation of the body swap from Ukrainian authorities.

Russia and Ukraine have returned the bodies of thousands of their soldiers since President Vladimir Putin ordered the full-scale invasion more than four years ago.

The latest exchange comes after Ukrainian, Russian and American officials met in Switzerland last week as part of ongoing negotiations to end the war.

While many of the recent meetings between the two warring countries have ended with them agreeing to prisoner and body exchanges, neither side appears ready to sign a peace deal.

Thursday's exchange was the second carried out so far this year.