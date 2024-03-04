Russia Issues Arrest Warrant for Ex-Ukrainian Ambassador to Kazakhstan 

Russia has issued an arrest warrant for the former Ukrainian ambassador to Kazakhstan, whose anti-Russian remarks caused a diplomatic row in 2022, state media reported Monday.

Pyotr Vrublevsky was charged with “inciting hatred or enmity” and “humiliation of human dignity,” according to the TASS news agency.

The case against him is linked to his 2022 interview with Kazakh blogger Dias Kuzairov, during which the then-ambassador said Ukrainian soldiers should “kill as many Russians as possible.”

“We are trying to kill as many of them as possible. The more Russians we kill now, the less our children will have to kill,” Vrublevsky said in the interview.