Kazakhstan Hits Back at Russia Over Ukraine Ambassador Row

Kazakhstan hit back at Russia on Oct. 5 after its ambassador to Moscow was summoned for a dressing-down over aggressive, anti-Russian remarks made by Ukraine’s envoy to Astana.

The diplomatic impasse has shed light on the awkward fissures created among once steadfast allies as a consequence of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces.

Kazakhstan has strained to remain as ambivalent as possible, refraining from outright criticism of the war, while nevertheless repeatedly reasserting its support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity. Moscow has, in turn, sought to pull Astana off the fence, most notably by invoking fraught interethnic issues.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Kazakhstan, Pyotr Vrublevsky, handed Moscow a prime occasion to kick up a fuss in late August when he gave an interview to a Kazakh videoblogger in which he stated that the intent of Ukrainian forces was to “kill as many Russians as possible.”

Within one day, Vrublevsky was summoned for consultations with deputy Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermukhambet Konuspayev, who handed the Ukrainian envoy a note of protest over what was described as unacceptable statements “incompatible with the activities of the ambassador of a foreign state.”

The Assembly of the Peoples of Kazakhstan, a body designed to foster interethnic harmony, likewise condemned Vrublevsky in a statement on Aug. 23.

“In our country, where peace and unity are the leading principles of state policies and social consolidation, such statements are unacceptable, no matter who they come from,” the Assembly said.

This was not enough to prevent the wave of anger from Russia. Some commentators on social media took aim at Kazakhstan, criticizing it for failing to act in the spirit of allyship implied by its membership within the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev triggered a mutual defense provision in CSTO’s charter when political unrest roiled Kazakhstan in early January. Many in Russia have argued that Astana has shown a lack of gratitude for Moscow’s rapid response.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova also waded into the controversy at the time, calling Vrublevsky’s remarks “more proof of the terroristic, anti-human essence of the Kyiv regime.”