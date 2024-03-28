Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Poland Says Raided Russian Spy Network

ABW / Facebook

Polish security services said Thursday they had raided a Russian spy network in cooperation with Czech intelligence, which a day earlier had busted a major Russian propaganda network.

The services said their operations were linked to charges filed earlier this year against a Polish citizen suspected of spying for Russia.

"The Internal Security Agency is conducting activities as part of an investigation into espionage activities for Russia directed against European Union countries and institutions," agency spokesman Jacek Dobrzynski said on social media.

He added in a statement that the agency had carried out raids in the capital Warsaw and the southern city of Tychy, and interrogations in connection with the case.

He said the spy network's "goal was to implement the Kremlin's foreign policy objectives, including weakening Poland's position on the world stage, discrediting Ukraine as well as the image of EU organs".

"The operations carried out are the result of the agency's international cooperation with a number of European services, coordinated in particular with Czech partners."

The Czech Republic announced on Wednesday that it had busted a Moscow-financed network that spread Russian propaganda and wielded influence across Europe, including in the European Parliament.

Prague said the group used the Prague-based Voice of Europe news site to spread information discouraging the European Union from sending aid to Ukraine, which has been battling a Russian invasion since February 2022.

Dobrzynski added that the security agency's operations began from an investigation that in January resulted in charges against a Polish citizen suspected of Russian espionage.

"The man, embedded in Polish and EU parliament circles, carried out tasks commissioned and financed by colleagues from Russian intelligence," he said in the statement.

These tasks included "propaganda activity, disinformation as well as political provocation. Their objective was to build Russian spheres of influence in Europe."

The security agency has not revealed the man's identity.

Read more about: Poland , Spying

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

Security risks

Poland Bolsters Border Defense as Wagner Settles in Nearby Belarus

Polish officials said they would introduce “both short-term and permanent” reinforcements along Poland's eastern border with Moscow-allied Belarus...
1 Min read
return to Krolewiec

Poland Changes Kaliningrad's Official Name in Move Against 'Russification'

The Kremlin called the move a "hostile action."
2 Min read
'unprecedented and provocative'

Poland Barring Russia’s Lavrov From Regional Security Talks ‘Provocative’ – Ministry

Russia Saturday blasted Warsaw's refusal to allow Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to attend a meeting next month of the Organization for Security and Cooperation...
Poland

Russia at the Heart of a Conspiracy Theory Dividing Poland

Polish Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz held a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 15, to discuss the findings of a commission he formed to reopen the...