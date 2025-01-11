Germany Races To Secure Stricken ‘Russian Shadow Fleet’ Oil Tanker

Germany raced Saturday to secure a heavily loaded tanker stranded off its northern coast, towing the stricken ship it said was part of Russia's sanctions-busting "shadow fleet" away from shore to avert an oil spill.

The 274-meter-long Eventin was sailing from Russia to Egypt with almost 100,000 tonnes of oil on board when its engine failed and it lost the ability to maneuvre, according to Germany's Central Command for Maritime Emergencies.

As the vessel drifted in coastal waters Friday, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock slammed Russia's use of "dilapidated oil tankers" to avoid sanctions on its oil exports, calling it a threat to European security.

Three tugs have linked up with the Eventin and are attempting to steer it northeast, away from the coast and toward a "safer" area where there is "more sea space", the command said.

It said it had taken "safety measures" due to rough seas, with 2.5-metre-high (8 feet) waves and strengthening wind gusts.

The ship was intercepted off the island of Ruegen, having come within 14 kilometers (9 miles) of the coast.

No oil leaks were detected by several surveillance overflights, authorities said Friday, and responders have passed radios and flashlights to the stranded crew.

It will take around eight hours to pull the Eventin roughly 25 kilometers to safer waters northeast of Cape Arkona, the command said early Saturday, adding they expected it to arrive by mid-morning.