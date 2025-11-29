Black Sea Tanker That Sustained Blast Hit Again

Turkey's Transport Ministry said one of two empty oil tankers hit by blasts in the Black Sea late Friday had been struck again early on Saturday, blaming an unmanned sea vehicle.

"The Virat, which was previously said to have been attacked by unmanned maritime vehicles approximately 35 nautical miles off the Black Sea coastline, was attacked again by unmanned maritime vehicles early this morning," the ministry said on X.

It said the tanker sustained only "minor damage" on the starboard side and that none of the 20-strong crew were hurt.

On Friday evening, Turkey's Transport Ministry said two empty oil tankers, the Virat and the Kairos, had reported explosions but sustained no casualties, saying they had been struck in Turkish waters but without saying what had caused the blasts.

The ministry's post was the first official confirmation that the Virat was attacked by drones.

Turkey said the Kairos was en route to the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, where a major Russian oil terminal halted operations early on Saturday after being hit by a naval drone attack, the consortium that owns the terminal said.

The terminal, part of which sustained "significant damage," is a major conduit for Kazakh oil, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) said, without saying who was responsible for the attack.