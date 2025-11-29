Naval Drones Halt Operations at Russian Oil Terminal

A major Russian oil terminal near the southern port of Novorossiysk halted operations early Saturday after a naval drone attack damaged one of its three mooring points.
The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), which owns the terminal, said it would resume operations when the drone threat was lifted.
It did not say who was responsible for the attack. Ukraine, which regularly targets Russian energy facilities in an attempt to sap the country's war chest, did not immediately comment.
The CPC pipeline, which begins in Kazakhstan and ends at the terminal, is a major conduit for Kazakh oil and one of the world's largest by volume, handling around 1% of global supplies.
"As a result of a targeted terrorist attack by unmanned boats at 4:06 a.m. Moscow time, single Mooring Point 2 (SMP-2) sustained significant damage," the CPC said in a statement on Telegram.
"Further operation of SMP-2 is not possible. Loadings at the terminal will be carried out in accordance with established rules once the drone threats are lifted," it added.
The CPC pipeline carries around 80% of Kazakhstan's oil exports, according to the U.S.-based Caspian Policy Center.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.