Kazakh Oil Exports Expected to Drop After Ukrainian Drones Attack Pipeline in Southern Russia

A Ukrainian drone attack on a major oil pipeline in southern Russia could reduce export volumes by almost a third over the next two months, Russia's state pipeline operator said Tuesday.

On Monday, explosive-packed drones hit a pumping station of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which carries Kazakh oil across southern Russia for export via the Black Sea, including to western Europe.

"The consequences of this hit will be eliminated within one-and-a-half to two months, which could lead to a fall in the volume of oil pumped from Kazakhstan by 30%," Transneft said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 1,500-kilometre (930-mile) pipeline is owned by a consortium in which the Russian and Kazakh governments, as well as Western energy majors Chevron, ExxonMobil and Shell, hold stakes.

It carries around 80% of Kazakhstan's crude oil exports and about 1% of the total global supply.