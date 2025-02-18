Kazakh Oil Exports Expected to Drop After Ukrainian Drones Attack Pipeline in Southern Russia

A Ukrainian drone attack on a major oil pipeline in southern Russia could reduce export volumes by almost a third over the next two months, Russia's state pipeline operator said Tuesday.
On Monday, explosive-packed drones hit a pumping station of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which carries Kazakh oil across southern Russia for export via the Black Sea, including to western Europe.
"The consequences of this hit will be eliminated within one-and-a-half to two months, which could lead to a fall in the volume of oil pumped from Kazakhstan by 30%," Transneft said in a statement on Tuesday.
The 1,500-kilometre (930-mile) pipeline is owned by a consortium in which the Russian and Kazakh governments, as well as Western energy majors Chevron, ExxonMobil and Shell, hold stakes.
It carries around 80% of Kazakhstan's crude oil exports and about 1% of the total global supply.
Three-quarters of the 63 million tons that flowed through the pipeline last year were pumped by Western energy companies, Transneft said Tuesday.
Asked by AFP how it would redirect oil and what the hit might be to its economy, Kazakhstan's Energy Ministry said it was "currently ascertaining all details on the issue."
Heavily reliant on Russian infrastructure, the Central Asian nation has stepped up efforts to diversify its energy export routes amid the Ukraine war.
Kyiv has targeted Russia's energy infrastructure throughout the three-year conflict, seeking to hit sites it says supply fuel to Moscow's army or provide funds to support its war efforts.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.