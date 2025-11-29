Sanctioned Oil Tankers Hit by Blasts, Fire En Route to Russia, Turkey Says

Turkish authorities on Friday said they had taken crews off two oil tankers in the Black Sea after explosions and fires, suggesting they may have been hit by devices.

The Directorate General of Maritime Affairs wrote on X that the Kairos, which was empty and en route to the Russian port of Novorossiysk, caught fire 28 nautical miles (52 kilometers) off the Turkish coast "due to external causes."

"All 25 crew members are safe and sound," it added.

Flames and thick black smoke were visible at the bow of the vessel. No sea pollution was immediately reported.

The fire broke out on the Gambian-flagged Kairos at about 6:00 p.m. off Kefken, in Turkey's northern Kocaeli province, its Governor Ilhami Aktas told the private NTV channel.

A second oil tanker, the Virat, "reported being hit approximately 35 nautical miles away," the directorate said, without specifying the nature of the impact.

"Rescue teams and a cargo vessel were sent to the scene. The 20 crew members are safe and sound and thick smoke was detected in the engine room," it added.

The Virat is also Gambian-flagged, according to the Vesselfinder website.