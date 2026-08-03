At Least 11 Killed in Ukrainian Attacks in Southern Russia and Annexed Crimea

At least 11 people were killed in Ukrainian attacks in southern Russia and annexed Crimea, local authorities said Monday, while the online retailer Wildberries said drones struck yet another one of its warehouses in central Russia.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed head of Crimea, said four people were killed and two others were wounded in an overnight attack, though he did not say where it took place.

In Russia, authorities in the southern Krasnodar region said falling drone debris killed seven people, including three children, in the resort town of Arkhipo-Osipovka on the Black Sea coast early Monday. Another 40 people were injured, they added.

A video shared on social media appeared to show the moment the drone crashed on a crowded beach. Gunfire could be heard in the video, likely the sound of Russian air defense, after which the unmanned aircraft plunged into the ground and exploded in a fireball.

In the Vladimir region, located east of Moscow, Wildberries said it evacuated employees from one of its warehouses after Ukrainian drones targeted the facility. The company said firefighters were battling a blaze that had broken out.

Vladimir region Governor Alexander Avdeyev said three people were injured in the attack.