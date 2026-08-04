Gazprom Neft Lifts Fuel Purchasing Limits Across 13 Russian Regions

Gazprom Neft has rolled back restrictions on fuel purchases at its gas stations in 13 Russian regions, state media reported Tuesday.

The company, which operates more than 1,500 gas stations nationwide, had introduced purchase limits of 30 to 50 liters (8-13 gallons) for gasoline and 60 to 100 liters (16-26 gallons) for diesel in June. Last week, Russian media reported that restrictions were lifted across five southern regions and along the M-4 highway connecting Moscow to the Black Sea coast.

The 13 regions where unrestricted gasoline sales have now been restored at Gazprom Neft gas stations include Moscow and St. Petersburg, as well as the republic of Tatarstan and the Omsk, Kemerovo and Nizhny Novgorod regions.

Gazprom Neft is also now allowing customers to fill up gasoline canisters at the pump once again, something major gas stations banned at the height of this summer’s fuel shortage to prevent hoarding.