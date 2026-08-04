Gazprom Neft Lifts Fuel Purchasing Limits Across 13 Russian Regions

Gazprom Neft has rolled back restrictions on fuel purchases at its gas stations in 13 Russian regions, state media reported Tuesday.
The company, which operates more than 1,500 gas stations nationwide, had introduced purchase limits of 30 to 50 liters (8-13 gallons) for gasoline and 60 to 100 liters (16-26 gallons) for diesel in June. Last week, Russian media reported that restrictions were lifted across five southern regions and along the M-4 highway connecting Moscow to the Black Sea coast.
The 13 regions where unrestricted gasoline sales have now been restored at Gazprom Neft gas stations include Moscow and St. Petersburg, as well as the republic of Tatarstan and the Omsk, Kemerovo and Nizhny Novgorod regions.
Gazprom Neft is also now allowing customers to fill up gasoline canisters at the pump once again, something major gas stations banned at the height of this summer’s fuel shortage to prevent hoarding.
Dozens of Russian regions have faced fuel shortages this summer after months of Ukrainian drone strikes on oil refineries and storage hubs.
The average price of gasoline in Russia has climbed 19% since the start of the year, with a single-week increase pushing the national average to 77.89 rubles per liter ($3.69 per gallon) as of Monday, July 27.
While state-backed majors like Gazprom Neft gradually restore regular fuel sales, smaller independent gas stations are facing regulatory action over accusations of price-gouging.
On Tuesday, Russia’s Federal Anti-Monopoly Service ordered independent gas station owners in the Krasnoyarsk, Bryansk and Nizhny Novgorod regions, as well as occupied Kherson, to bring down prices. Operators who fail to adjust prices to “economically justified levels” will face formal antitrust investigations, the agency said.
Last week, the Russian government extended a ban on gasoline and diesel exports through the end of next January as authorities continue to try to stabilize the domestic fuel market following sweeping Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries and storage hubs.
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