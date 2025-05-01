Gazprom Returns to Profit in 2024 After Record Loss

Russia’s state energy giant Gazprom said Wednesday it returned to profit in 2024 after posting a record net loss the previous year.

Gazprom reported a net profit of 1.22 trillion rubles ($14.9 billion), reversing a 629 billion ruble ($7 billion) loss in 2023 — its first net loss in a quarter-century and the largest in its history.

Deputy board chairman Famil Sadygov said the 2023 loss was largely due to non-cash expenses. That year marked a turning point for Gazprom, which was forced to shift its focus to Asia after European countries slashed Russian gas imports in response to Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Gazprom’s 2024 profit ranks among its five highest in the past quarter-century, according to the exiled news outlet Agentstvo.

Revenue jumped 25% to 10.7 trillion rubles ($130.8 billion), while spending dropped 3% to 2.4 trillion rubles. The company said its debt remained steady at 6.7 trillion rubles and that it held more than 1 trillion rubles in cash reserves.