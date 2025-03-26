Gazprom Plans Major Corporate Overhaul Amid Financial Crisis – FT

Russian state energy giant Gazprom is undergoing a major restructuring as it faces its worst financial crisis in years, the Financial Times reported Wednesday, citing the company’s 2024 transformation presentation.

Once Russia’s most profitable company, Gazprom posted a net loss of around $7 billion in 2023 — its first since 1999 — after Europe slashed its Russian gas purchases by more than 90% amid the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

While Gazprom has yet to release its international financial statement for 2024, FT reported that the company recently posted its worst result in modern history: a loss of 1.08 trillion rubles ($12.8 billion) under Russian accounting standards.

Looking ahead, Gazprom could lose 15 trillion rubles (almost $179 billion) between 2025 and 2034, according to FT. The company also expects its gas exports to Europe and Turkey to fall to 47 billion cubic meters in 2025 and 34 billion cubic meters in 2034 — a fivefold drop from 2019.

Gazprom’s deputy CEO Yelena Ilyukhina is reportedly spearheading a downsizing plan that includes shuttering at least three departments, merging eight divisions and consolidating the company’s legal, tax and treasury functions.