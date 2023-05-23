Russian Energy Giant Gazprom Posts Big Drop in Profit

Russian energy giant Gazprom, whose gas exports have plummeted in the wake of the Ukraine conflict, said Tuesday its net profit fell by 41% last year due to a tax increase.

The company reported a profit of 1.2 trillion rubles ($15 billion) for 2022, down from 2.1 trillion rubles in the previous year.

In a statement carried by Russian news agencies, the group said "profit margins were impacted by an increase in tax payments in the second half of the year."

The board said the company should withhold dividend payouts, the statement said.

Western sanctions have heavily impacted the state company headed by Alexei Miller, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin.