Russia Sues Shell for $1.6Bln Over Unpaid 2022 Gazprom Supplies

Russia is suing Shell for 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) over allegedly unpaid gas supplies to the state energy giant Gazprom in 2022, the British-Dutch company said in its annual report published Tuesday.

Shell announced in early 2022 that it would sever ties with Gazprom, halt Russian crude oil purchases and withdraw from Russian energy markets in response to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to the company’s annual report, Russian prosecutors filed a claim in a Moscow court on Oct. 2, 2024, against Shell and seven of its entities. The lawsuit seeks to declare Shell’s exit from the Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project in Russia’s Far East illegal.

In July 2022, President Vladimir Putin ordered Sakhalin-2’s foreign-operated entity to be replaced with a Russian company that only allowed government-approved foreign investors.