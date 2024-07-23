Putin Transfers Seized TGK-2 Utility to Gazprom

President Vladimir Putin has ordered the transfer of the nationalized power-generating company TGK-2 to a subsidiary of Russian state-owned gas monopoly Gazprom.

TGK-2 is one of northwestern Russia’s largest thermal power companies with 12 plants, 30 boiler houses and four heat network enterprises spanning six regions.

A court in the city of Yaroslavl northeast of Moscow ruled last summer for the Russian government to seize 83.8% of TGK-2’s shares after prosecutors brought a lawsuit against exiled former Senator Leonid Lebedev, who was thought to be the utility’s beneficiary.

Lebedev fled Russia in 2016 after shareholders accused him of embezzling $220 million from TGK-2.