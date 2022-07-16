Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Gazprom Asks Siemens for Turbine Repaired in Canada

By AFP
The Nord Stream 1 pipeline Jens Büttner / dpa / picture-alliance / TASS

Russian energy giant Gazprom said Saturday it had asked German group Siemens to return a turbine it has repaired in Canada to ensure the Nord Stream pipeline delivering gas to Europe works.

Gazprom started 10 days of maintenance on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on Monday, with the European Union — particularly gas-reliant Germany — waiting nervously to see if the taps will be turned back on.

Moscow had already wound down supplies by 60 percent in recent weeks, blaming the absence of the turbine.

Despite Western sanctions on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine, Canada has agreed to grant what it has described as a time-limited and revocable permit for Siemens Canada to allow the machine's return.

But Gazprom claims it has received no guarantees of it being sent back.

"On July 15, Gazprom submitted an official request to Siemens to obtain the documents [...] to allow the export of the gas turbine engine of the Portovaya station, a critical facility for the Nord Stream gas pipeline," it said in a statement.

"Gazprom is counting on the Siemens group to unconditionally fulfill its obligations relating to the repair and maintenance of gas turbine engines on which the reliability of Nord Stream gas pipeline operations and natural gas deliveries to European consumers rely."

The annual work on the gas link was scheduled long in advance, but with relations between Russia and the West at an all-time low, some fear Gazprom might seize the opportunity to simply shut off the valves.

Read more about: Energy , European Union , Canada , Gazprom

Read more

Energy Wars

‘Our Product, Our Rules,’ Says Russia’s Gazprom Chief

Russian energy giant Gazprom said Moscow will play by its own rules after cutting daily gas supplies to Germany.
Icebreaker project

'We Want to Change the Course of History,' Northern Sea Route Operator Says

With new icebreakers, Russia's Arctic route could compete with the Suez Canal in shipping and trading.
Gas politics

Trump Considers Sanctions on European Firms Over Russia's Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline

Many German politicians support Nord Stream 2 because the country needs steady gas supplies.
Strong words

Russia’s Sechin Accuses U.S. of Using Energy as a Political Weapon

The Rosneft CEO told the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that a third of global oil reserves are restricted by U.S. sanctions.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.