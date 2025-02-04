EU to Provide Moldova With $258M to Strengthen Energy Security

The EU will provide 250 million euros ($258 million) to Moldova this year to bolster energy security following Russiaэs decision to cut off gas supplies, officials said Tuesday.

Russia's state-owned Gazprom halted gas deliveries to Moldova’s breakaway region of Transnistria on Jan. 1 over a debt dispute, leaving 400,000 residents without gas for heating or hot water.

The EU aid is part of a two-year plan aimed at reducing Moldova's dependence on Russian energy and integrating the country into the EU energy market, the European Commission said in a statement.

"Russia is blackmailing Moldova with energy, just as it once tried with the EU," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X.

Moldova's President Maia Sandu hailed the new funding, saying the EU was "always... here to support us in difficult situations."