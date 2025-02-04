Support The Moscow Times!
EU to Provide Moldova With $258M to Strengthen Energy Security

By AFP
SA”Moldovagaz”

The EU will provide 250 million euros ($258 million) to Moldova this year to bolster energy security following Russiaэs decision to cut off gas supplies, officials said Tuesday.

Russia's state-owned Gazprom halted gas deliveries to Moldova’s breakaway region of Transnistria on Jan. 1 over a debt dispute, leaving 400,000 residents without gas for heating or hot water.

The EU aid is part of a two-year plan aimed at reducing Moldova's dependence on Russian energy and integrating the country into the EU energy market, the European Commission said in a statement.

"Russia is blackmailing Moldova with energy, just as it once tried with the EU," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X.

Moldova's President Maia Sandu hailed the new funding, saying the EU was "always... here to support us in difficult situations."

Part of the funding will help offset higher electricity prices, which nearly doubled after the gas cutoff. Moldova previously relied on a power plant in Transnistria for much of its electricity but has now turned to imports from Romania, an EU member.

The EU will also provide 60 million euros ($62 million) for Transnistria's residents, though distribution will be "subject to steps being taken on fundamental freedoms and human rights."

Moldova began supplying EU-funded gas to Transnistria on Saturday, following an initial emergency aid package of 30 million euros ($31 million).

Chisinau has accused Russia of fueling an energy crisis to destabilize the country ahead of parliamentary elections later this year, aiming to install a pro-Russian government.

The EU opened accession talks with Moldova in June 2024. In October, Moldovans voted by a narrow margin in favor of joining the bloc.

