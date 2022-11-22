Gazprom Threatens Further Gas Delivery Cuts to Europe Over Ukraine

Russian energy giant Gazprom on Tuesday accused Ukraine of diverting natural gas supplies transiting its territory to Moldova and threatened to cut deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe in response.

The allegations are the latest point of tension over energy deliveries between Kyiv, European capitals, and Moscow, which has reduced natural gas deliveries to Europe in response to Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

"The volume of gas supplied by Gazprom ... for transit to Moldova via Ukraine is more than the physical volume transmitted at the border of Ukraine with Moldova," Gazprom said in a statement.

The state-owned gas giant said that Ukraine had obstructed the delivery of 52.52 million cubic meters of natural gas being delivered to Moldova.