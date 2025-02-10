Transnistria Rejects EU Energy Aid Over ‘Russian Blackmail,’ Moldova Says

Moldova’s breakaway region of Transnistria rejected 60 million euros ($61 million) in conditional aid from the European Union due to pressure from Russia, Moldova’s Prime Minister Dorin Recean said Monday.

Moldova began supplying EU-funded gas to Transnistria on Feb. 1 as part of an initial emergency aid package worth 30 million euros ($31 million). Those supplies were set to expire on Monday.

The EU had pledged an additional 60 million euros, contingent on Transnistria making “steps on fundamental freedoms and human rights.” Recean said the region also needed to “gradually increase” utility costs for consumers to receive the funds.

“Tiraspol refused this solution. Russia does not allow them to accept European aid for fear of losing control over the region,” Recean wrote on Facebook.