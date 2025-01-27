Moldova Approves 3M Cubic Meter Gas ‘Loan’ to Transnistria

Moldova will supply 3 million cubic meters of natural gas to the Moscow-backed separatist region of Transnistria as a temporary solution to its energy crisis, officials announced Monday.

The move follows the European Commission’s pledge of an emergency assistance package worth 30 million euros ($31.5 million) to Moldova. The funds are intended to help restore electricity and heating in Transnistria over the next two weeks.

Moldova’s Prime Minister Dorin Recean said the temporary gas supply would last Transnistria until the end of January, ensuring pressure is maintained in its gas system, according to broadcaster TV-Nord. He added that from Feb. 1 to Feb. 10, an EU grant of 10 million euros would be used to purchase discounted natural gas for electricity generation as part of an “emergency intervention.”

Transnistria’s Kremlin-backed leader, Vadim Krasnoselsky, said the gas could reach the region by the end of the week, “barring any physical interference by Moldovan officials,” and referred to the supply as a “loan.”