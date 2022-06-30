Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

State Firms Gazprom, Sberbank Opt Out of Dividend Payout

Gazprom

Russia’s state energy giant Gazprom and top lender Sberbank decided Thursday not to pay their investors dividends for 2021, sending the companies’ shares downward.

Gazprom’s canceled 2021 dividends would have marked an all-time record payout for the company, giving investors an expected 1.24 trillion rubles ($23.37 billion).

“The shareholders decided that in the current situation it’s impractical to pay dividends for 2021,” Gazprom deputy CEO Famil Sadigov said.

The majority state-owned corporation will instead prioritize gasifying Russian regions, preparing for winter and paying higher taxes to the government, Sadigov added. 

The Moscow Stock Exchange suspended trading in Gazprom shares after they fell by 30% following the announcement.

Reuters reported that this was Gazprom's first non-payout since 1998.

The announcement came one week after media reported that Russian lawmakers had drafted legislation to seize 416 billion rubles ($8 billion) in additional mineral extraction taxes from Gazprom due to high gas prices in Europe.

Russia’s largest bank, Sberbank, also announced that it would not pay dividends Thursday, causing its shares to tumble by 7%. 

The Russian government, Sberbank’s majority owner, ordered the Finance Ministry last month not to pay a dividend on the lender’s 2021 results.

Prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, Sberbank had announced a record 623 billion rubles ($12 billion) in dividend payouts. 

But the lender has been hit by sanctions by the United States and European Union, and has been cut off from international payment system SWIFT;

Gazprom is also under U.S. debt and equity restrictions and an EU ban on investments in Russia’s energy sector. 

Read more about: Gazprom , Sberbank , Sanctions

Read more

Full Speed Ahead

Russia Approaches Chinese Firms to Revive Soviet-Era Moskvitch Cars – Reports

Moscow’s mayor announced plans to bring back the model after nationalizing the city's Renault-owned car plant.
energy artery

Russia’s Gazprom Halts Gas Transports to Europe Via Poland Pipeline

The Yamal-Europe pipeline can carry up to 33 billion cubic meters of gas from Russia's Yamal peninsula and western Siberia to Germany.
opinion Peter Rutland

Russia Has Upper Hand on Energy Sanctions

The West has promised a tough sanctions package against Moscow if it invades Ukraine. But when it comes to energy, Russia holds most of the cards.
BLACK MONDAY

Russian Share Prices Collapse, Ruble and Oil Tumble

‘Black Monday’ sees state-backed Sberbank, VTB, Rosneft and Gazprom all suffer multi-billion dollar hits to their share price.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.