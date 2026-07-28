Russian Gas Stations Begin Easing Purchase Limits as Officials Say Fuel Market Shows Signs of ‘Stabilization’

Major gas station chains in some Russian regions have begun rolling back gasoline purchase limits, the pro-Kremlin newspaper Izvestia reported Tuesday, with the easing of rationing measures concentrated in major urban centers like Moscow and St. Petersburg, as well as parts of southern Russia.

Gazprom lifted all purchase restrictions across its gas stations in the Krasnodar, Rostov, Volgograd, Stavropol and Astrakhan regions, as well as along the M-4 highway connecting Moscow to the southern Black Sea coast.

However, the company continues to enforce purchase limits ranging from 30 to 50 liters (8-13 gallons) for gasoline and 60 to 100 liters (16-26 gallons) for diesel in regions including Vladimir, Voronezh, Kaluga, Lipetsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Oryol and Tula.

Rosneft and its subsidiary Bashneft raised their gasoline limit from 30 to 50 liters per vehicle, according to Izvestia.

Meanwhile, Lukoil and its subsidiary Teboil lifted all fuel purchase limits in Moscow, St. Petersburg and the surrounding Leningrad region. A Lukoil customer service representative told Izvestia that restrictions and odd-even rationing systems remain in effect in certain regions depending on local government directives and station-level inventory.

At Gazprom Neft stations in Moscow, a 30-liter cap remains in place for fuel purchased via its mobile app, though the limit is not enforced for in-person purchases. To prevent hoarding, filling up fuel canisters remains banned at gas stations operated by Gazprom, Rosneft, Lukoil and Tatneft, according to Izvestia.