Moscow Oil Refinery Unlikely to Resume Production Until 2027 – Reuters

A major oil refinery just south of Moscow is expected to remain offline for at least six months following repeated Ukrainian drone strikes this month, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing industry sources familiar with the matter.

The Gazprom Neft-operated facility was first attacked on June 16, during which a distillation unit that accounts for 53% of the refinery’s capacity was reportedly damaged. A second attack on June 18 is believed to have damaged a more modern Euro+ unit that accounts for the other 47%.

“It will take at least half a year to repair,” an industry source said of the damage to the Moscow refinery, which processed 11.6 million metric tons of ​oil in 2024, producing 2.9 million tons of gasoline ​and 3.2 ⁠million tons of diesel, according to Reuters.

Russian officials have not publicly commented on the damage to the Gazprom Neft-operated facility.