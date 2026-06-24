Moscow Oil Refinery Unlikely to Resume Production Until 2027 – Reuters

A major oil refinery just south of Moscow is expected to remain offline for at least six months following repeated Ukrainian drone strikes this month, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing industry sources familiar with the matter.
The Gazprom Neft-operated facility was first attacked on June 16, during which a distillation unit that accounts for 53% of the refinery’s capacity was reportedly damaged. A second attack on June 18 is believed to have damaged a more modern Euro+ unit that accounts for the other 47%.
“It will take at least half a year to repair,” an industry source said of the damage to the Moscow refinery, which processed 11.6 million metric tons of oil in 2024, producing 2.9 million tons of gasoline and 3.2 million tons of diesel, according to Reuters.
Russian officials have not publicly commented on the damage to the Gazprom Neft-operated facility.
Ukraine began ramping up its attacks against Russian oil refineries and supply lines this spring. Drone strikes have halted or scaled back production at facilities that account for large shares of Russia’s gasoline output, leading to fuel rationing measures in some regions.
The average price of gasoline in Russia has climbed 6.6% since the start of the year, with a single-week jump pushing national averages to 69.11 rubles per liter ($3.56 per gallon) as of June 15.
Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Tuesday that the situation in the domestic fuel market was “challenging but under control,” noting that a total ban on diesel exports is now being weighed alongside existing restrictions on gasoline and jet fuel exports.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.