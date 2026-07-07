Russia’s Largest Oil Refinery Halts Production After Drone Attack, Sources Say

Russia's largest oil refinery in the Omsk region of western Siberia has halted operations following a Ukrainian drone attack, two industry sources said on Tuesday.

Monday's strike on the refinery was one of Ukraine's longest-range attacks of the conflict, now well into its fifth year.

The halt in operations at the plant, which is Russia's top producer of gasoline, is likely to exacerbate fuel shortages across the country.

"Facilities at the Omsk oil refinery were damaged as a result of [Monday's] attack. No plant personnel were injured," Anatoly Seryshev, President Vladimir Putin's representative in Siberia, said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Damage assessment is currently underway, and competent services have organized restoration work," Seryshev said, without detailing out how the refinery's operations were impacted.

Gazprom Neft, which owns the refinery, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.