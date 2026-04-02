Russia Bans Producers From Exporting Gasoline Until July 31

Russia’s government on Thursday expanded a gasoline export ban to apply to producers, coming as Ukraine ramps up its attacks against refineries and oil terminals across the country in a bid to deprive the Kremlin of windfalls from surging oil prices.

The restrictions were first introduced last week, when non-producers were barred from exporting gasoline until July 31. A new decree now extends the ban to producers, with exemptions granted only under intergovernmental agreements, such as the one Russia has with Mongolia.

In a statement, the government said the measure was aimed at stabilizing domestic fuel supplies amid rising global oil prices linked to the Middle East war and ahead of the spring planting season.

The move comes as industry sources told Reuters that Ukraine’s escalating attacks on Russian energy infrastructure have significantly eroded export capacity, with estimates putting losses at around 1 million barrels per day.

Ukrainian drones have repeatedly targeted the Baltic Sea ports of Ust-Luga and Primorsk in recent weeks, setting facilities ablaze and sending up plumes of black smoke that have been visible from nearby St. Petersburg.