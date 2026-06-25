Regions Calling: As Fuel Crisis Widens, Russia's Regions Brace for the Worst

to urge the local governor against signing a bill that would allow for stray animals to be euthanized during states of emergency, instead calling for more humane population control measures like sterilization.

by a rare tornado on Tuesday, leveling dozens of homes and damaging nearly 100 others.

In the Sverdlovsk region in the Ural Mountains, the small town of Kushva was

and chairman of the Union of Islamic Organizations of Russia.

the pre-trial arrest of Wisam Ali Bardwil, the former head mufti of

the region’s head Kazbek Kokov and parliament members to oppose constitutional amendments pushed for by local Prosecutor Nikolai Khabarov.

The blaze was likely caused by chronic overcapacity at the landfill, where waste volumes had long exceeded safe limits,

This week, we are looking at how fuel shortages triggered by Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries and supply networks have begun to transform the lives of people across Russia’s regions — and what long-term impacts of the disruption are yet to be seen.

Hello and welcome to Regions Calling , your guide to developments from beyond the Russian capital by The Moscow Times.

The Spotlight

“The coming fall will probably be very hard,” he added. “And I won’t even mention winter, I’m afraid that famine will soon come.”

“Our peak prices have already risen above all imaginable peaks. For four years now, we've been stocking up on everything, just in case. And it seems like it was all for today,” the resident of Tyva told The Moscow Times, speaking on condition of anonymity for safety reasons.

For ordinary residents of one of Russia’s poorest regions, rising gasoline prices mean that the cost of all basic goods — the majority of which are shipped in from elsewhere — will also keep increasing.

Because there are no operating railways in Tyva, a vast region bordering Mongolia, all consumer goods and petroleum products have to be delivered by truck or plane.

As of Thursday, Tyvan authorities and gas station chains have not introduced any purchase limits. The region’s head Vladislav Khovalyg has not yet commented on the situation.

Gasoline prices in Tyva have risen by 9.2% between June 16 and June 22, reaching an average of 90.63 rubles ($1.21) per liter, the highest price in any of Russia’s regions, according to the latest weekly data from state statistics agency Rosstat.

“In some districts of our republic, there is no fuel at gas stations right now, so people go to [the capital] Kyzyl to refuel,” said a resident of Tyva , a southern Siberian republic roughly the size of Tunisia.

In dozens more regions, residents are complaining about fast-rising gasoline prices, closed filling stations and miles-long lines, while some local authorities and major retailers remain hesitant to enact rationing.

Fuel rationing measures were in place in at least 56 Russian regions as of Thursday, according to open-source data analyzed by The Moscow Times.

A fast-growing number of regional officials and gas station chains across Russia are restricting gasoline and diesel sales as Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries and supply networks take a mounting toll on supplies.

As Fuel Rationing Spreads, Some Russians Fear the Worst Is Still to Come

While some Tyvans said they seek out cheaper fuel, food and basic goods in the neighboring republic of Khakassia, one resident of the region told The Moscow Times that their life, too, has been transformed by rising prices.

“I had to sell my car because of the rising gas prices,” said the Khakassia resident, who requested anonymity. “Of course, prices have increased for everything. We no longer buy processed meats, fruits or fish, which have become luxuries. We…buy everything at discount stores — that’s the only way [to survive].”

Thousands of kilometers west in the Kursk region, residents of Ukraine-bordering districts said the gasoline rationing has made it impossible to use portable generators during frequent power outages caused by air raids.

Evacuating from these border districts during drone attacks has also become extremely challenging after local authorities capped gasoline sales at 20 liters (5.3 gallons) per car earlier this month.

Nor have Russia’s wealthier regions been spared by the fuel crisis.

“I, as a Russian citizen, think this is complete bulls**t,” a resident of Raduzhnyi, an oil-producing town in the Khanty-Mansi autonomous district, told independent news outlet Govorit NeMoskva. “We're up to our ears in oil, the wells are being shut down because there's nowhere to put the oil, yet there's no gasoline.”

Authorities in Khanty-Mansi, one of the largest oil-producing areas in the world, announced restrictions on fuel sales at “a number of gas stations” across the region on Tuesday.

Gasoline prices in the region stand at an average of 74.74 rubles ($1) per liter — 4.94% higher than the national average, according to Rosstat’s latest report.

The Sakhalin region, a major oil- and gas-producing hub that relies on maritime fuel shipments from mainland Russia, introduced “preventive” fuel rationing in the northern part of the Kuril Islands on Thursday.

“There has been an unreasonable rush among residents to purchase fuel at gas stations — fuel was being purchased in clearly excessive quantities,” the Severo-Kurilsky district administration said on Telegram.

“These restrictions are not related to an actual fuel shortage…The next fuel delivery is expected next week,” it added.

In the republic of Tatarstan, home to Russia’s fifth-largest oil producer Tatneft, authorities introduced fuel rationing measures following the June 12 Ukrainian attack on Tatneft’s flagship Taneco refinery in the industrial city of Nizhnekamsk.

The attack, which forced Tatneft to limit gasoline and diesel purchases at its gas stations nationwide, sparked panic-buying at filling stations across the republic, according to reports by independent news outlets and social media users.

“My sister calls me: ‘Alsu, go get gas quickly.’ I scrambled [to get out of the house] and haven't even changed…I work in real estate, friends. I need gasoline like air,” one woman from Tatarstan recalled in a video posted on social media.

Despite the reports emerging daily from across Russia, the scope of the ongoing fuel shortages is still smaller than that of the fall 2025 crisis and the situation remains “not that bad — if you discount serious shortages in the annexed Crimea,” wrote Sergey Vakulenko of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center.

“The amount of gasoline available in Russia at the moment is determined by a race between Ukrainian drones and Russian repair teams. If the frequency of Ukrainian attacks can be maintained, and the damage from each attack increases, then the advantage swings toward Kyiv,” said Vakulenko.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Tuesday that the government is now weighing a full ban on diesel exports alongside existing restrictions on gasoline and jet fuel exports to stabilize the domestic market.

Though Novak appeared to downplay the growing number of fuel rationing measures across the country in his comments, some regional officials are expressing far less optimism about how the current crisis will develop.

Tatarstan’s Agriculture Minister Marat Zyabbarov advised local farmers to maintain a 10-day to two-week supply of fuel at all times “to avoid stress” during the harvesting season.

"Everyone can see the situation in the country clearly on television…Of course, we got comfortable working with Tatneft and TAIF [refineries] — farms get fuel immediately [and] don't keep large stockpiles, but they always need to have some [now]," said Zyabbarov.