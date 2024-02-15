Support The Moscow Times!
Ukraine Drone Attack Leaves Russia Oil Depot in Flames – Official

By AFP
A night-time Ukrainian drone attack set ablaze a Russian oil depot in the Kursk region near the frontier between the two countries, Russian authorities said Thursday.

Regional governor Roman Starovoit said on social media that there were no casualties, appealing to the local population to remain "calm."

"Following a Ukrainian drone attack in the Kursk region, fire has broken out in an oil depot," Starovoit said on Telegram.

Ukraine has stepped up its drone and missile attacks on Russian territory in recent months, particularly targeting Russia's energy and military installations.

Ahead of the second anniversary of Russia's offensive against its neighbour on Feb. 24, both sides have staged daily drone and missile attacks against each other.

