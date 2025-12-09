Ukrainian Drones Injure 14 in Russia’s Republic of Chuvashia

At least 14 people, including one child, were injured in an early morning Ukrainian drone strike on the Volga republic of Chuvashia, local health authorities said Tuesday.

Chuvashia’s Health Ministry said the victims were receiving medical care while emergency services were working to address the aftermath of the attack.

Chuvashia Governor Oleg Nikolayev said the attack damaged residential buildings and necessitated temporary traffic restrictions on several main roads in the regional capital of Cheboksary.

Despite his calls to avoid distributing photos and videos of the attack, independent news outlets shared eyewitness footage of the moment at least one drone made impact near a parking lot and residential buildings. One photo showed people lying on the sidewalk next to the site of the impact.

The Astra Telegram channel, citing one eyewitness and one local chat group user, reported that two people were killed in the attack. The Moscow Times was unable to independently verify the report.

Chuvashia’s Prime Minister Oleg Artamonov said a region-wide state of emergency has been declared to mobilize all available resources and address the aftermath.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems shot down or intercepted 121 Ukrainian drones over 11 Russian regions, as well as over annexed Crimea and the Caspian Sea, overnight.

It did not report downing any drones over Chuvashia.